Aristocrat Leisure Reports Latest Share Buy-Back Activity

Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced an update on their ongoing buy-back program, revealing that 281,652 ordinary fully paid securities were bought back on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

