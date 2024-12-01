Aristocrat Leisure: Ongoing Share Buy-Back Program

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.
Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with 73,500 shares purchased on the most recent day, contributing to a total of over 40 million shares bought back so far. This ongoing buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and indicates confidence in its financial stability.
