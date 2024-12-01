News & Insights

Stocks
ARLUF

Aristocrat Leisure: Ongoing Share Buy-Back Program

December 01, 2024 — 06:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, with 73,500 shares purchased on the most recent day, contributing to a total of over 40 million shares bought back so far. This ongoing buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and indicates confidence in its financial stability.

For further insights into AU:ALL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARLUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.