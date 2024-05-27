News & Insights

Aristocrat Leisure Continues Share Buy-Back

May 27, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 82,058 ordinary shares purchased on the previous day. This buy-back is part of a larger effort, as the company has bought back over 36 million shares to date. The announcement made on May 28, 2024, emphasizes the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders through market buy-backs.

