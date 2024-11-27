Aristocrat Leisure Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.
Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid securities, recently purchasing an additional 73,500 shares. This buy-back strategy reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value, making it a point of interest for investors watching market moves closely.
