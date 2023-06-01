Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 45.00

The average one-year price target for Aristocrat Leisure (ASX:ALL) has been revised to 45.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 42.50 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.87 to a high of 52.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.60% from the latest reported closing price of 37.63 / share.

Aristocrat Leisure Maintains 1.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.62%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aristocrat Leisure. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL is 0.29%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 67,090K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,712K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,930K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 15.45% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 5,532K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 14.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,065K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,031K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 13.18% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 3,634K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,689K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 1.25% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,449K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,346K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL by 1.81% over the last quarter.

