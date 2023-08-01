Aristocrat Leisure (ARLUF) Price Target Increased by 5.98% to 30.02

The average one-year price target for Aristocrat Leisure (OTC:ARLUF) has been revised to 30.02 / share. This is an increase of 5.98% from the prior estimate of 28.32 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.62 to a high of 35.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.28% from the latest reported closing price of 26.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aristocrat Leisure. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARLUF is 0.29%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 67,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,712K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,712K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 4.92% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 5,532K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 14.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,065K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,031K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 13.18% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 3,663K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,634K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 3.25% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,661K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,449K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 3.85% over the last quarter.

