Aristocrat Leisure (ARLUF) Price Target Increased by 5.32% to 30.88

The average one-year price target for Aristocrat Leisure (OTC:ARLUF) has been revised to 30.88 / share. This is an increase of 5.32% from the prior estimate of 29.32 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.13 to a high of 34.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.43% from the latest reported closing price of 25.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aristocrat Leisure. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARLUF is 0.31%, an increase of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 64,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,794K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,712K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,192K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,065K shares, representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 1.59% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 3,750K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,663K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 7.37% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 3,716K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,661K shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 6.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,168K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARLUF by 2.91% over the last quarter.

