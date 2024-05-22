News & Insights

Stocks
ARLUF

Aristocrat Continues Stock Buy-Back Momentum

May 22, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced an update to their stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 86,943 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back under the program to 36,095,843. The buy-back is part of an ongoing effort to manage the company’s capital effectively.

For further insights into AU:ALL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARLUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.