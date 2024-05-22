Aristocrat Continues Stock Buy-Back Momentum

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (AU:ALL) has released an update.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited has announced an update to their stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 86,943 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back under the program to 36,095,843. The buy-back is part of an ongoing effort to manage the company’s capital effectively.

For further insights into AU:ALL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.