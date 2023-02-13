Aristeia Capital Increases Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II ordinary shre (VPCB)

Fintel reports that Aristeia Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.72MM shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Class A ordinary shre (VPCB). This represents 6.71% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.39MM shares and 5.43% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.43% and an increase in total ownership of 1.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II ordinary shre. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VPCB is 0.16%, a decrease of 2.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 24,243K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Corbin Capital Partners holds 2,227K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 2,226K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,638K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares, representing a decrease of 26.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPCB by 23.62% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,217K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 1,153K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing an increase of 13.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VPCB by 13.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

