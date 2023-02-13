Aristeia Capital Increases Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW)

Fintel reports that Aristeia Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.49MM shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW). This represents 5.37% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.66MM shares and 4.71% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.44% and an increase in total ownership of 0.66% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.50% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneSpaWorld Holdings is $14.62. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 35.50% from its latest reported closing price of $10.79.

The projected annual revenue for OneSpaWorld Holdings is $659MM, an increase of 42.28%. The projected annual EPS is $0.47, a decrease of 1.76%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSpaWorld Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSW is 0.20%, an increase of 7.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.94% to 81,944K shares. The put/call ratio of OSW is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ariel Investments holds 17,037K shares representing 18.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,900K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 27.34% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 6,451K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,324K shares, representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 54.59% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 6,132K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,261K shares, representing an increase of 14.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 44.55% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,933K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,073K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 77.25% over the last quarter.

New South Capital Management holds 2,857K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares, representing a decrease of 13.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 37.61% over the last quarter.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas, OneSpaWorld is one of the largest health and wellness services companies in the world. OneSpaWorld's distinguished spas offer guests a comprehensive suite of premium health, wellness, fitness and beauty services, treatments, and products currently onboard 163 cruise ships and at 54 destination resorts around the world. OneSpaWorld holds the leading market position within the fast-growing international leisure market that has been built upon its exceptional service standards, expansive global recruitment, training and logistics platforms, and a history of service and product innovation that has enhanced its guests' personal care experiences while vacationing for over 50 years.

