Aristeia Capital Increases Position in Leo Holdings Corp II (LHC)

Fintel reports that Aristeia Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.29MM shares of Leo Holdings Corp II (LHC). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.26% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.84% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leo Holdings Corp II. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHC is 0.10%, an increase of 4.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.95% to 35,402K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Glazer Capital holds 3,338K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares, representing an increase of 62.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHC by 97.32% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,233K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 1,856K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing an increase of 31.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHC by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,814K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,542K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHC by 3.87% over the last quarter.

Leo Holdings Corp II Background Information

Leo Holdings Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

