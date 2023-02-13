Aristeia Capital Increases Position in Fusion Acquisition II (FSNB)

Fintel reports that Aristeia Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.14MM shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (FSNB). This represents 6.28% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.73MM shares and 5.47% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.81% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fusion Acquisition II. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSNB is 0.20%, an increase of 23.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.05% to 46,038K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 3,461K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,105K shares, representing an increase of 10.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSNB by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 3,118K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,909K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSNB by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,417K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 2,031K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares, representing an increase of 21.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FSNB by 93.40% over the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 2,008K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

