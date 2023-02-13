Aristeia Capital Increases Position in DHC Acquisition ordinary share (DHCA)

Fintel reports that Aristeia Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.98MM shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. Class A ordinary share (DHCA). This represents 6.39% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.63MM shares and 5.26% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.32% and an increase in total ownership of 1.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in DHC Acquisition ordinary share. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHCA is 0.10%, an increase of 55.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 23,391K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

HGC Investment Management holds 1,641K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHCA by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,630K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHCA by 1.68% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,400K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hsbc Holdings holds 1,237K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 867K shares, representing an increase of 29.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHCA by 69.29% over the last quarter.

Mizuho Securities Usa holds 1,151K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares, representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHCA by 23.00% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.