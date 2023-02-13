Aristeia Capital Increases Position in Ares Acquisition Corporation Ordinary Shares (AAC)

Fintel reports that Aristeia Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.28MM shares of Ares Acquisition Corporation Class A Ordinary Shares (AAC). This represents 8.28% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 7.08MM shares and 7.08% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.92% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Acquisition Corporation Ordinary Shares. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 8.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AAC is 0.30%, an increase of 15.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 93,346K shares. The put/call ratio of AAC is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Glazer Capital holds 9,985K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,597K shares, representing an increase of 53.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAC by 61.68% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,970K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,060K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,862K shares, representing an increase of 29.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAC by 36.57% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 3,538K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738K shares, representing an increase of 22.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AAC by 61.67% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 3,416K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,022K shares, representing an increase of 11.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AAC by 10.35% over the last quarter.

