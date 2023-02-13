Aristeia Capital Increases Position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (ANZU)

Fintel reports that Aristeia Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.77MM shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Class A (ANZU). This represents 6.51% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.67MM shares and 6.29% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 10.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANZU is 0.16%, an increase of 11.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.80% to 39,235K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Glazer Capital holds 3,424K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANZU by 25.24% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,081K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,929K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares, representing an increase of 35.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANZU by 48.02% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 1,912K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 1,519K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,265K shares, representing an increase of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANZU by 82.58% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.