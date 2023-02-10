Aristeia Capital Cuts Stake in Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC)

Fintel reports that Aristeia Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.08MM shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). This represents 0.04% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 5.07MM shares and 8.25% of the company, a decrease in shares of 98.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.21% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,616.10% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hycroft Mining Holding is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 2,616.10% from its latest reported closing price of $0.49.

The projected annual revenue for Hycroft Mining Holding is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hycroft Mining Holding. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYMC is 0.00%, a decrease of 45.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 45,574K shares. The put/call ratio of HYMC is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mudrick Capital Management holds 10,086K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,118K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,287K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 44.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,627K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 36.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,236K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,111K shares, representing a decrease of 39.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYMC by 53.21% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,842K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world- class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital,low-cost process and a 34-year mine life.

