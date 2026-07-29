Arista Stock Before Q2 Earnings: Is it a Smart Buy or Risky Move?

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings after the closing bell on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings is pegged at $2.83 billion and 89 cents per share, respectively. Earnings estimates for Arista for 2026 have increased 0.8% to $3.64 per share over the past 60 days and jumped 0.2% to $4.39 per share for 2027.

ANET Estimate Trend



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Earnings Surprise History

The communications components provider delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.3%, on average, beating estimates on each occasion. In the last reported quarter, the company pulled off an earnings surprise of 7.4%.



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Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Arista for the second quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Arista currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.08% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping the Upcoming Results

During the second quarter, Arista launched the 7060XE7 Series, a new portfolio of 1.6-terabit networking platforms designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure. The platform expands the company’s Etherlink portfolio and is intended to support both scale-out and scale-up AI fabric architectures as AI workloads grow in size and complexity.



The 7060XE7 Series is likely to address the density, power efficiency and thermal requirements of next-generation AI deployments and support air-cooled, liquid-cooled and hybrid-cooled environments. The new system integrates EOS software capabilities, low-latency networking and intelligent packet buffering to optimize performance for large-scale AI clusters and diverse accelerator architectures.



This product launch is positions Arista to capitalize on the rapidly growing AI data center infrastructure market and is likely to have translated into healthy revenues for the quarter. The company is benefiting from its software-driven, data-centric approach that helps customers build scalable cloud infrastructure. Arista also continues to expand its cloud-native software and enterprise networking portfolio with automation, observability and campus networking capabilities. These are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Price Performance

Over the past year, Arista shares have gained 39% against the industry’s decline of 17%, lagging peers like Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. Cisco has gained 69.3%, while Hewlett Packard has soared 118.3% during this period.

One-Year ANET Stock Price Performance



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Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, Arista appears to be trading at a premium compared with the industry and above its mean. Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company shares currently trade at 41.67 forward earnings, higher than 26.51 for the industry and higher than the stock’s mean of 39.63.



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Investment Consideration

AI has become a primary growth driver for Arista. Over the past few quarters, the company has strengthened its position within the broader AI ecosystem through collaborations with major industry leaders such as NVIDIA, AMD, OpenAI and others. By opting for multi-vendor and open network architecture, Arista reduces the risk associated with overdependence on a single ecosystem. This approach augments Arista’s relevance across global AI ecosystems and increases its addressable market.



The company is witnessing rapid adoption of its leading-edge networking products, such as 800-gig Ethernet solutions. Arista is already taking steps to support the future transitions to 1.6-terabit networking. As hyperscalers and enterprises continue to modernize their networking infrastructure, Arista’s proactive research and innovation initiatives will allow it to capture the future upgrade cycle.



Substantial cash reserves and robust operating cash flow showcase the company’s financial strength. Despite increased investments in headcount, new product development and variable compensation, Arista maintained operating expenses at a stable proportion of revenues, demonstrating strong cost discipline and supporting continued margin expansion and cash flow generation.

End Note

Solid momentum in the AI networking vertical and expanding AI ecosystem partnerships are major growth drivers for the company. Its software and subscription-based offerings like CloudVision are also gaining traction. Operating cost discipline, working capital management and robust cash flow growth are positive factors. Upward estimate revisions underscore growing investors’ confidence in the stock’s growth potential. With a Zacks Rank #2 and strong price performance, Arista appears to be a good investment option at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.