Arista Rises 18.8% in a Year: Should You Bet on the Stock Now?

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has increased 18.8% over the past year compared with the communication components industry’s growth of 40.5%. The stock has outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500’s growth of 11.9% and 11.2%, respectively.

The company has outperformed its peer, Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, but underperformed relative to Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO. Juniper has gained 4.5%, while Cisco has surged 34.1% during this period.

ANET Rides on Portfolio Strength, AI Focus & Solid Liquidity

Arista is steadily expanding its portfolio to match the ever-growing demand for modern AI infrastructure. It is witnessing solid demand among enterprise customers backed by its multi-domain modern software approach, which is built upon its unique and differentiating foundation, the single EOS (Extensible Operating System) and CloudVision stack. It has introduced Cluster Load Balancing, a sophisticated network load-balancing solution integrated into Arista EOS. The solution streamlines the management of large flows of data across network devices.



The latest Arista Etherlink AI Platforms are capable of supporting ultra-fast data rates (800G/400G). It can efficiently support small AI clusters as well as large deployments with 100,000+ accelerators. NVIDIA’s NVDA GPU roadmap focuses on pushing the boundaries of high-performance computing and supporting data centers with next-generation capabilities. NVIDIA’s upcoming Blackwell Ultra GPUs are likely to provide up to 25X the token throughput for AI inference compared to Hopper 100. To connect these GPUs in AI clusters, enterprises need networks with ultra-low latency and extremely high throughput. Arista is actively aligning its innovation strategy with such emerging technology trends. Backed by strong momentum in cloud and AI networking solutions, the company is expected to generate $750 million in front-end AI revenues in 2025.



In the first quarter, Arista generated net cash flow of $641.7 million from operations, up from $513.8 million a year ago. Healthy growth in cash flow indicates efficient working capital management. As of March 31, 2025, the company had $1.84 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $257.8 million in other long-term liabilities. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, ANET reported a current ratio of 3.93, way above the industry's average of 1.48. A current ratio above 1 suggests that a company is well-positioned to meet its short-term obligations. Such a strong liquidity position will allow Arista to steadily invest in growth initiatives and expand opportunities across several end markets.

Major Challenges for ANET

Growing geopolitical and trade uncertainty remains a major concern for Arista. The recent decision by the United States and China to temporarily reduce reciprocal tariffs for a period of 90 days is a positive. However, if the countries fail to reach a resolution and tariffs are imposed again, this will have a negative impact on Arista’s gross margin. Amid such uncertainty, the company has ramped up its inventory to create a supply chain buffer. This reduces the availability of capital for strategic investments as a higher part of the capital is locked in inventory.



Moreover, the company is facing intense competition from Cisco in the cloud network solution market. In the network equipment market, Juniper is a major competitor. To fend off the competition, the company has to steadily invest in enhancing its existing product line and developing new technologies. This is weighing on the margin. In the first quarter of 2025, total operating expenses were $417.3 million, up from $341.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Research & development costs rose to $266.4 million from $208.4 million.



Estimate Revision Trend of ANET

ANET is currently witnessing an uptrend in estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for 2025 have jumped 3.64% to $2.56 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2026 has increased 1.73% to $2.94. The positive estimate revision portrays bullish sentiments about the stock’s growth potential.



End Note

The company is aiming to become the core network backbone for next-generation AI clusters. Arista is placing strong emphasis on expanding its Etherlink portfolio and developing cutting-edge features focused on maximizing AL cluster efficiency. NVIDIA’s GPU roadmap presents a solid growth opportunity for the company. Strong balance sheet and healthy growth in cash flow are positive factors. Upward estimate revision underscores growing investors’ confidence.



However, rising operating expenses and fierce competition are weighing on the bottom line. Sino-U.S. trade uncertainty remains a major concern. Despite some near-term challenges, Arista is poised to gain from solid AI traction, and investors are likely to profit in the long run if they bet on this stock.



The stock delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.82%. Arista currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

