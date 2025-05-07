Arista Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Demand, Revenues Surge Y/Y

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET reported strong first-quarter 2025 results, with revenues and adjusted earnings increasing year over year, driven by robust demand trends across key verticals such as cloud, AI-focused data centers, and campus enterprises. Innovative product launches and steady customer additions backed by the company’s best-in-class portfolio strength ensured top-line expansion. Both bottom and top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Net Income of ANET

GAAP net income in the reported quarter improved to $813.8 million or 64 cents per share from $637.7 million or 50 cents in the year-ago quarter, mainly propelled by higher revenues.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income was a record high at $826.2 million or 65 cents per share compared with $637.7 million or 50 cents in the year-earlier quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Arista Networks, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Arista Networks, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Arista Networks, Inc. Quote

Revenues of ANET

Revenues surged to $2 billion from $1.57 billion in the prior-year quarter, driven by strength in the enterprise vertical. The company introduced various solutions for cloud, Internet service providers, and enterprise networks to meet the rising demands of AI/ML-driven network architectures. These innovations enabled Arista to deliver a superior customer experience and increase customer engagement. The top line beat the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion.



Net quarterly sales from Products totaled $1.69 billion compared with $1.32 billion in the year-ago quarter. Service revenues increased to $312.3 million from $242.6 million. Arista witnessed positive demand trends owing to its strong product portfolio, which is highly scalable, programmable, and provides data-driven automation, analytics and world-class support services.



Net sales from the Americas contributed 80% to total revenues, while international revenues accounted for the remainder. Driven by its relentless pursuit of innovative products, Arista maintains a strong leadership position in the Data Center and Cloud Networking vertical.

ANET’s Other Details

Non-GAAP gross profit rose to $1.28 billion from $1 billion for respective margins of 64.1% and 64.2%. Total operating expenses were $417.3 million, up from $341.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Research & development costs rose to $266.4 million from $208.4 million. Sales and marketing expenses also increased to $116.6 million from $105.1 million.

ANET’s Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter, Arista generated $641.7 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $513.8 million in the year-ago period. As of March. 31, 2025, the company had $1.84 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $257.8 million in other long-term liabilities. During the quarter, it repurchased $787.1 million worth of shares, the largest repurchase in the company’s history.

Outlook of ANET

For the second quarter of 2025, management expects revenues in the range of $2.1 billion owing to healthy growth momentum. Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated at 63% and non-GAAP operating margin is approximated at 46%.



The company expects healthy demand trends in 2025, backed by the strength of its existing portfolio, new product introductions, and healthy traction in the cloud, AI, and enterprise markets. However, the imposition of tariffs can be a headwind in the second half of 2025. For 2025, management reiterated its earlier gross margin guidance of 60-62%.

ANET’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Arista currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks that investors may consider.



InterDigital IDCC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



In the trailing four quarters, InterDigital delivered an earnings surprise of 160.15%. It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. InterDigital boasts a comprehensive portfolio of more than 33,000 granted patents and applications. The company witnessed an exceptional year in innovation in 2024, with more than 5,000 new patent filings worldwide.

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, T-Mobile is a major wireless service provider in U.S. It continues to deploy 5G with the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum from Sprint. The 2.5 GHz 5G delivers superfast speeds and extensive coverage with signals that go through walls and trees, unlike 5G networks that are controlled by the mmWave spectrum. This gives T-Mobile a competitive edge over AT&T and Verizon.

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Juniper also introduced new features within the AI-driven enterprise portfolio that enable customers to simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while bringing greater insight to network operators.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.