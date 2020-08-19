Arista Powers Enterprises With Automated CloudVision Platform

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET recently announced that it has modernized its network management platform — CloudVision — with the launch of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution in order to simplify resource-intensive tasks for a more automated cloud-like infrastructure. Markedly, the latest move is primarily aimed at eradicating configuration challenges while enabling customers to focus more on flexible device deployments supported by an open standards-based architecture.



Dubbed CloudVision as-a-Service, Arista’s new managed service platform operates on enhanced cloud principles, which automate multi-domain networks across hybrid, private and public clouds. It enables enterprises to capitalize on cloud-class automation via a turnkey software package while supporting customers with best-in-class device connectivity in a secure environment. Impressively, the reliable software platform complements CloudVision’s on-premise solution with same-state streaming telemetry and cognitive analytics on the back of AI and ML techniques.



As a forerunner of the networking industry with a software-driven cloud networking approach, Arista’s strategy to deploy an enterprise-wide automated network infrastructure has proved to be beneficial for customers with faster time-to-value and continuous network assurance. The managed software service supports both wired and wireless deployments and capitalizes on CloudVision’s cloud-native architecture. It has been specifically designed to automate tuning, maintenance, encryption and backups as well as pre-provision devices so that customers are not required to manually update the on-premises server.



Apart from rapid deployment time, the solution is equipped with a Zero-Touch Provisioning feature that enables customers to securely connect Arista devices on a real-time basis in CloudVision. Markedly, Arista’s enhanced version of CloudVision is expected to witness robust adoption among large campus deployments in the near future. The CloudVision as-a-Service platform is reportedly an extended version of Arista’s existing on-premises platform, which aids customers to minimize additional overheads to achieve operational efficiency. Currently, the latest CloudVision offering is undergoing a testing phase and likely to be available in the third quarter of 2020.



Arista continues to benefit from the expanding cloud networking market, owing to strong demand for scalable infrastructure. In addition to high capacity and easy availability, its cloud networking solutions promise predictable performance along with programmability that enables integration with third-party applications for network management, automation and orchestration. The company’s robust product portfolio facilitates the implementation of high-performance, highly scalable and appropriate solutions for every environment, thereby boosting top-line growth with accretive customer flow.



