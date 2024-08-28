Arista Networks's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Arista Networks.

Looking at options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $137,605 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $371,563.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $340.0 for Arista Networks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $66.5 $64.7 $66.5 $280.00 $199.5K 438 30 ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.5 $4.2 $4.2 $290.00 $108.8K 212 321 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $176.4 $172.5 $172.5 $175.00 $51.7K 202 0 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $174.4 $171.2 $171.2 $175.00 $34.2K 202 5 ANET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $26.4 $24.0 $25.01 $325.00 $32.5K 5 43

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Arista Networks's Current Market Status With a volume of 350,020, the price of ANET is down -1.75% at $339.57. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Arista Networks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $340.2.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $340. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $380. An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $375. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $341. An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

