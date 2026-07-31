Arista Networks vs. BigBear.ai: Which Tech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Arista Networks maintains a highly profitable business model with a net margin of close to 39% and strong free cash flow generation.

BigBear.ai provides mission-critical analytics for government defense but faces challenges including revenue declines and persistent net losses.

Which of these two different players in the artificial intelligence market is the better fit for your portfolio in 2026?

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Investors looking to capitalize on artificial intelligence often struggle to choose between established infrastructure players and niche software specialists. Deciding whether to buy Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) or BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) requires a look at their very different business models.

Arista provides the high-performance hardware and software necessary to run modern data centers and cloud networks. Conversely, BigBear.ai focuses on providing predictive analytics and decision support tools for government agencies and logistics firms. Comparing these two companies highlights the trade-off between a profitable market leader and a high-risk turnaround candidate.

The case for Arista Networks

Arista Networks sells data-driven cloud networking platforms for large AI and data center environments. The company relies on a sole-source merchant silicon vendor, Broadcom, for its switching chips. It derives a substantial portion of its revenue from two large, unnamed end customers, and such customer concentration adds a layer of risk to the business.

Following the acquisition of VeloCloud in June 2025, Arista has expanded into WAN/branch networking and cloud-delivered services. In 2025, revenue reached nearly $9 billion, representing roughly 29% growth over the prior year. The company reported a net income of approximately $3.5 billion, resulting in a net margin of close to 39%.

Among tech stocks, Arista is notable for its fortress balance sheet. The company has no total debt relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio, measuring its ability to pay short-term obligations with short-term assets, is nearly 3.0x, while free cash flow reached roughly $4.3 billion.

The case for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai provides AI, advanced analytics, and computer vision solutions for mission-critical decision support. The company remains heavily dependent on U.S. government defense and intelligence contracts, which have historically accounted for the majority of total revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as a few clients often drive over half of its annual sales.

In 2025, revenue was nearly $128 million, indicating a decline of approximately 19% from the previous year. The company reported a net loss of close to $294 million during the period. This resulted in a net margin of roughly -230%, showing that expenses significantly exceeded revenue as the company attempted to scale its commercial logistics solutions.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.2x, indicating the company has a small amount of debt relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio is approximately 1.8x, suggesting it maintains more short-term assets than short-term liabilities. Free cash flow for 2025 was negative $42 million, indicating the company is using more cash than it generates from operations.

Risk profile comparison

Arista Networks faces risks related to its supply chain dependence, particularly its reliance on Broadcom for switching chips. The loss of either of its two primary customers would cause significant volatility in its operating results. It also faces intense competition from networking giants like Cisco, as well as geopolitical tensions that could affect manufacturing in regions such as Malaysia and Mexico.

BigBear.ai deals with risks related to its accounting and reporting integrity, which have led to financial restatements and litigation. The company also faces ongoing delays in its mandatory regulatory filings. Its high customer concentration and persistent operating losses create questions about its long-term financial stability, especially given recent revenue declines and past goodwill impairments.

Valuation comparison

Arista Networks carries a much higher P/S ratio than its smaller peer, reflecting its robust profitability and market position. BigBear.ai lacks a Forward P/E because it does not have positive future earnings estimates.

Metric Arista Networks BigBear.ai Forward P/E 46.9x n/a P/S ratio 23.9x 10.6x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I would favor Arista Networks. It’s generating significantly higher revenue than BigBear, growing faster, and delivering steady earnings growth. BigBear.ai looks cheaper, but I would rather pay up for a more proven business that is capitalizing on a historic build-out of data center infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI).

Some tailwinds could benefit BigBear.ai, such as increased defense spending on AI tools. The company recently achieved CMMC Level 2 certification, which validates its ability to secure sensitive information. This could open the door for more government contracts and increase revenue.

However, Arista Networks may be the better long-term compounder. Its higher valuation reflects a greater visibility of long-term earnings growth. While analysts project continued losses for BigBear over the next two years, the consensus has Arista Networks increasing earnings from $2.87 in 2025 to $5.52 by 2028. That could drive market-beating returns.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arista Networks, Broadcom, and Cisco Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.