Arista Networks Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Arista Networks. Our analysis of options history for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $269,399, and 5 were calls, valued at $250,066.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $48.75 to $120.0 for Arista Networks during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arista Networks options trades today is 1426.6 with a total volume of 4,562.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arista Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $48.75 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Arista Networks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $53.0 $51.4 $52.52 $120.00 $115.5K 116 22 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.45 $2.3 $2.38 $80.00 $98.1K 2.5K 1.3K ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $70.00 $54.1K 1.9K 146 ANET PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $20.1 $19.5 $20.0 $80.00 $40.0K 357 0 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.85 $0.8 $0.85 $90.00 $35.8K 3.6K 1.3K

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Arista Networks, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Arista Networks

With a volume of 2,000,230, the price of ANET is up 1.76% at $68.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Arista Networks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $90.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Arista Networks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ANET

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

