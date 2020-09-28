Arista Networks To Acquire Awake Security - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks (ANET) has agreed to acquire Awake Security, a Network Detection and Response platform provider. Arista Networks expects to close the transaction in fourth quarter. The company does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on fiscal 2020 operating results.

Anshul Sadana, COO for Arista Networks, said: "With the proliferation of users, devices and Internet of Things, Awake's best of breed threat detection platform is synergistic with Arista's market leading cognitive cloud networks, delivering proactive security for our customers."

