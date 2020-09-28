Markets
ANET

Arista Networks To Acquire Awake Security - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks (ANET) has agreed to acquire Awake Security, a Network Detection and Response platform provider. Arista Networks expects to close the transaction in fourth quarter. The company does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on fiscal 2020 operating results.

Anshul Sadana, COO for Arista Networks, said: "With the proliferation of users, devices and Internet of Things, Awake's best of breed threat detection platform is synergistic with Arista's market leading cognitive cloud networks, delivering proactive security for our customers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANET

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular