Is Arista Networks Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $110.8 billion , Arista Networks Inc ( ANET ) provides cloud networking solutions for data centers, AI, and enterprise environments, offering high-performance Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation networks with multiple silicon architectures. Its core technology, the Linux-based Extensible Operating System (EOS), is fully programmable and modular, supporting cloud and virtualization solutions.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Arista Networks fits this criterion perfectly. The Santa Clara, California-based company played a key role in developing the Virtual Extensible LAN (VXLAN) protocol and continues to advance VXLAN routing and integration.

Active Investor:

Despite this, ANET declined 34.3% from its 52-week high of $133.57 . Shares of the cloud networking company have decreased 17.8% over the past three months, a steeper decline compared to the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 5.8% dip over the same time frame.

In the longer term, ANET stock is down 20.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming NASX’s 3.9% drop. However, shares of Arista Networks have gained 25.3% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NASX’s 16.4% return over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, ANET has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $0.65 and revenue of $1.9 billion on Feb. 18, ANET shares fell 6.4% the next day. Investors were disappointed with the company's Q1 guidance, which projected only a 1% sequential sales increase and a slight decline in gross margin to 63%. Additionally, while Arista expects $1.5 billion in AI revenue this year, including $750 million from AI back-end networking clusters, some investors had anticipated even higher projections, contributing to the sell-off.

Nevertheless, ANET has outperformed its rival, Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL ), which declined 17.4% over the past 52 weeks. But, on a YTD basis, Dell's 15.6% drop is less pronounced than Arista Networks' decline.

Despite Arista Networks’ outperformance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 19 analysts in coverage, and as of writing, ANET is trading below the mean price target of $122.98 .

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

