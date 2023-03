Arista Networks Stock Makes New Highs on Heavy Demand

FXEmpire.com -

One big reason for the stock’s rise is heavy demand for the shares.

Arista Networks Shares Attract Big Money

So, what’s Big Money? Said simply, that’s when a stock goes up in price alongside chunky volumes. It’s indicative of institutions betting on the shares.

Smart money managers are always looking for the next up-trending stock. And ANET has many fundamental qualities that are attractive.

But how the shares have been trading points to strong investor appetite. As I’ll show you, the Big Money has been consistent in the shares.

Each green bar signals big trading volumes as the stock ramped in price:

Since November, the shares attracted 12 unusual buy signals. Demand for the stock has been high. Those repeated green bars could mean more upside is ahead.

Now, let’s check out the fundamental action grabbing my attention:

Arista Networks Fundamental Analysis

Next, it’s a good idea to check under the hood. Meaning, I want to make sure the fundamental story is supportive too. As you can see, ANET grew sales double digits on a 1-year basis. Also, the firm is expected to grow EPS too. Take a look:

1-year sales growth rate (+48.6%)

1-year estimated EPS growth rate (+11%)

Marrying strong fundamentals with technically superior stocks is a winning recipe over the long-term.

In fact, ANET has been a top-rated stock multiple times at my research firm, MAPsignals. That means the stock has buy pressure, strong technicals, and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

Let’s wrap up.

Arista Networks Price Prediction

The ANET rally could have further to go. Healthy buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Shares could be positioned for further upside.

Please note, shares could be extended at these levels given the large accumulation signals.

Disclosure: the author holds no positions in ANET at the time of publication.

