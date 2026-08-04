Arista Networks Stock Investors Just Got Fantastic News From CEO Jayshree Ullal

Key Points

Arista delivered both sales and profits that exceeded expectations and raised its 2026 outlook.

The company continues to innovate, bringing cutting-edge AI-centric solutions to the data center market.

Arista Networks stock isn't cheap, so it won't be a fit for every investor.

10 stocks we like better than Arista Networks ›

The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) has fueled a data center boom, as most AI processing takes place in the cloud and in data centers. To that end, businesses that supply critical components for servers and the data centers they power are being watched closely as a proxy for the AI revolution.

Missed Nvidia in 2009? This Rare Signal Is Flashing Again. In 2009, a "Double Down" signal flashed for a little-known chipmaker called Nvidia. For the first time in years, that same "Total Conviction" signal is flashing for a company 1/100th the size of Nvidia. Continue »

As a key supplier of data center hardware, Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has benefited from the accelerating adoption of AI, supplying Ethernet switches, routers, and other networking hardware crucial to data center operations. Despite worries about the ongoing adoption of AI, the stock has gained 62% over the past year.

All eyes were on Arista Networks' quarterly financial report, and investors liked what they saw.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Robust results on strong demand

For the second quarter, Arista generated revenue of $3 billion, up 40% year over year and 12% quarter over quarter. This drove adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02, also up 40%.

For context, analysts' consensus estimates called for revenue of $2.83 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.89, so the company crushed Wall Street's expectations.

Chair and CEO Jayshree Ullal hailed the results, saying, "As we deliver our first $3 billion quarter in Q2 2026, it is clear that our Arista 2.0 platform strategy is compelling," she said. "Customers see networking as the central nervous system for infrastructure from the client to campus to data and AI centers."

One of the key developments from a business standpoint during the quarter was the introduction of Arista's 1.6 terabits-per-second (Tbps) AI fabric platform. Fabric is made up of the high-speed connections, including routers, switches, and access points, that connect servers in a network.

The new platform includes liquid-cooled options designed for scaling up, scaling out, and scaling across networks. This represents a substantial opportunity to fuel Arista's future growth.

Plenty more where that came from

The company's continued innovation and expansion are increasing Arista's market opportunity, prompting management to boost its outlook for the second time in as many quarters. Arista is now forecasting Q3 revenue of $3.3 billion and adjusted, diluted EPS of $1.07, both at the midpoint of its guidance.

This was well ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimates for revenue of $2.95 billion and EPS of $0.92.

The company also increased its full-year revenue forecast to $12.6 billion, representing roughly 40% growth, up from its guidance for 28% growth issued just three months ago.

During the call, Ullal also suggested that, beyond its two existing customers that generate 10% or more of revenue -- Microsoft and Meta Platforms -- Arista expects to add "at least one, maybe two" new 10% plus customers before the end of 2026. That would represent additional upside to Arista's already impressive growth.

Every rose has its thorns

While all that is undoubtedly good news, Arista Networks won't be suitable for every investor. The stock is currently selling for 65 times earnings and 43 times next year's expected earnings, a lofty multiple to be sure. Furthermore, while the company has made great strides in reducing capacity constraints, the unpredictability inherent in AI adoption will continue to add a measure of volatility.

For now, however, the news was music to the ears of Arista shareholders. As of 6:05 p.m. ET, investors had bid the stock up more than 9% in after-hours trading.

Should you buy stock in Arista Networks right now?

Before you buy stock in Arista Networks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arista Networks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $395,463!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,290!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 927% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 211% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2026.

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Arista Networks, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Arista Networks, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.