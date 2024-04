(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) shares are sliding more than 6 percent on Friday morning trade after the stock was downgraded by analysts to Sell from Buy with a $210 price target.

Currently, shares are at $277.03, down 6.64 percent from the previous close of $296.58 on a volume of 1,638,483.

