Arista Networks price target set at $125 at Barclays after stock split

Barclays adjusted the firm’s price target on Arista Networks (ANET) to $125 from $495 but keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst cites the company’s four-for-one stock split, also noting that the firm is leaving its assumed 45-times forward earnings multiple unchanged.
