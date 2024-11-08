News & Insights

Arista Networks price target raised to $495 from $341 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Arista Networks (ANET) to $495 from $341 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company beat Q3 estimates and guided next year to 15%-17%, slightly lower than expectations but likely conservative, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm is encouraged by Arista’s artificial intelligence ramp as well as share gains in campus and routing.

