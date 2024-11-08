Arista Networks price target raised to $425 from $369 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Arista Networks (ANET) to $425 from $369 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company’s “good but not great” revenue guidance is likely “conservative,” but not the softer gross margin outlook, which along with some softness in non-AI related revenue next year could hold back shares, the analyst tells investors.

