Arista Networks Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ANET usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Arista Networks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $939,268, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,037,910.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $130.0 for Arista Networks over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Arista Networks's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Arista Networks's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $130.0, over the past month.

Arista Networks Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.4 $12.4 $13.4 $102.50 $268.0K 821 0 ANET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.7 $30.3 $30.3 $115.00 $166.6K 136 55 ANET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.6 $30.3 $30.3 $115.00 $151.5K 136 105 ANET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.7 $25.3 $25.3 $107.50 $146.7K 175 58 ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.9 $5.7 $5.9 $90.00 $135.7K 863 265

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Arista Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Arista Networks With a trading volume of 4,353,977, the price of ANET is down by -3.21%, reaching $90.06. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. Expert Opinions on Arista Networks

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $116.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $108. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $145. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Sell rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $80. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $126.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Arista Networks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.