Arista Networks, JinkoSolar, Repligen, Shutterstock And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERV) gained 27% to $11.95. Eli Lilly said it will acquire rights under Beam Therapeutics’ amended collaboration and license agreement with Verve, including rights to co-develop and co-commercialize Verve's base editing programs for cardiovascular disease. Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) gained 22.7% to $34.02 after the company reported first-quarter earnings. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares surged 20.5% to $137.65 following better-than-expected results. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) rose 18.6% to $40.71 after the company posted upbeat third-quarter results and raised FY23 outlook. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) gained 17.7% to $23.21 following third-quarter results. Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares gained 16.9% to $29.34 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) surged 16.8% to $11.74 following quarterly results. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) rose 14.3% to $110.31 following upbeat results. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) climbed 13.6% to $58.51 following strong quarterly sales. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) rose 13.4% to $38.92 following strong quarterly results. AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) gained 13.3% to $2.98. AMMO is expected to release financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2024 on Nov. 9, 2023. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) surged 12.7% to $26.34 following upbeat earnings. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) gained 12.5% to $21.50 after Eli Lilly agreed to acquire certain rights under Beam's agreement with Verve Therapeutics. Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) rose 12.2% to $8.85 as the company posted third-quarter results and raised 2023 revenue outlook. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) jumped 12.1% to $4.0590 following strong quarterly results. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) rose 12% to $10.90 following third-quarter results. Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) gained 11.3% to $77.63 after the company posted third-quarter results and raised 2023 EPS guidance. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) climbed 10.8% to $194.69 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance above estimates. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 10.3% to $32.58 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Also, the company disclosed its N-Type Monocrystaline Silicon Solar Cell set a new record. Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) gained 9% to $13.51. Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) climbed 8.5% to $41.09 following quarterly results. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) gained 8.2% to $29.76 following third-quarter results. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRML) surged 8.1% to $16.05. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $50. Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) gained 7.5% to $2.3750. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) climbed 7.1% to $98.29 following strong quarterly results. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) gained 5.2% to $230.90 following quarterly results. HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) rose 3.1% to $4.71 following better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

