Arista Networks, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $427.1 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $239.3 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $445.1 million or $1.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 55.2% to $1.28 billion from $824.5 million last year.

Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $427.1 Mln. vs. $239.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q4): $1.28 Bln vs. $824.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: 1.275-$1.325 bln

