Arista Networks, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $239.30 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $182.96 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $262.41 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.1% to $824.46 million from $648.48 million last year.

Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $239.30 Mln. vs. $182.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $824.46 Mln vs. $648.48 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $840 - $860 Mln

