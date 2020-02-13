Arista Networks, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $260.69 million, or $3.25 per share. This compares with $170.32 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $183.45 million or $2.29 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.2% to $552.55 million from $595.73 million last year.

Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $183.45 Mln. vs. $182.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.29 vs. $2.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.10 -Revenue (Q4): $552.55 Mln vs. $595.73 Mln last year.

