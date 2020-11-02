Arista Networks, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) reported earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $168.38 million, or $2.12 per share. This compares with $208.90 million, or $2.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $192.00 million or $2.42 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $605.43 million from $654.41 million last year.

Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $192.00 Mln. vs. $217.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.42 vs. $2.69 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.21 -Revenue (Q3): $605.43 Mln vs. $654.41 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $615 - $635 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.