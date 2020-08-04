Arista Networks, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $144.79 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $189.25 million, or $2.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167.05 million or $2.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.1% to $540.57 million from $608.32 million last year.

Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $167.05 Mln. vs. $198.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.11 vs. $2.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q2): $540.57 Mln vs. $608.32 Mln last year.

