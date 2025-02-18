Arista Networks, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $800.99 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $694.39 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $830.11 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.3% to $1.930 billion from $1.540 billion last year.

Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $800.99 Mln. vs. $694.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $1.930 Bln vs. $1.540 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.93 - $1.97 Bln

