Arista Networks, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $747.94 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $545.33 million, or $1.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $769.1 million or $2.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $1.810 billion from $1.509 billion last year.

Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $747.94 Mln. vs. $545.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.33 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.810 Bln vs. $1.509 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.85 - $1.90 Bln

