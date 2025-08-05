Arista Networks, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $888.8 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $665.4 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Arista Networks, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $923.5 million or $0.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 30.4% to $2.204 billion from $1.690 billion last year.

Arista Networks, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $888.8 Mln. vs. $665.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $2.204 Bln vs. $1.690 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.25 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.