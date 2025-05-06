ARISTA NETWORKS Earnings Results: $ANET Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARISTA NETWORKS ($ANET) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.65 per share, beating estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $2,004,800,000, missing estimates of $2,010,131,850 by $-5,331,850.

ARISTA NETWORKS Insider Trading Activity

ARISTA NETWORKS insiders have traded $ANET stock on the open market 194 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 194 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH DUDA (CTO and SVP Software Eng.) has made 0 purchases and 108 sales selling 840,000 shares for an estimated $95,855,337 .

. JAYSHREE ULLAL (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 156,110 shares for an estimated $20,096,046 .

. MARC TAXAY (SVP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 54,508 shares for an estimated $5,689,550 .

. CHARLES H GIANCARLO has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $4,654,846 .

. JOHN F MCCOOL (Chief Platform Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 36,851 shares for an estimated $3,974,989 .

. KELLY BODNAR BATTLES has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,980 shares for an estimated $261,588 .

. YVONNE WASSENAAR has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 336 shares for an estimated $37,563.

ARISTA NETWORKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of ARISTA NETWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 684 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARISTA NETWORKS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ANET stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ANET stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ARISTA NETWORKS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANET in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.