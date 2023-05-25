Arista Networks Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) shares are gaining more than 7 percent from the previous close, continuing an uptrend. The stock has been trending up since May 1 when they reported quarterly results, beating the Street estimates. It dipped on May 3 to $138.07, but it regained momentum to trade at $152.22 currently.

The shares are up 8.33 percent from the previous close of $141.22 on a volume of 2,441,503.

