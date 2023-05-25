News & Insights

Arista Networks Continues To Gain

May 25, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) shares are gaining more than 7 percent from the previous close, continuing an uptrend. The stock has been trending up since May 1 when they reported quarterly results, beating the Street estimates. It dipped on May 3 to $138.07, but it regained momentum to trade at $152.22 currently.

The shares are up 8.33 percent from the previous close of $141.22 on a volume of 2,441,503.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
