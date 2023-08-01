News & Insights

Arista Networks Climbs On Higher Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) shares are gaining more than 15 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced an increase in second-quarter profit compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were $491.89 million or $1.55 per share compared to $299.09 million or $0.94 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $501.2 million or $1.58 per share.

Revenue for the second quarter increased 8 percent to $1.458 billion from $1.051 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $179.66, up 15.61 percent from the previous close of $155.09 on a volume of 3,588,366.

