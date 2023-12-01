News & Insights

Arista Networks CFO Ita Brennan Quits; Names Chantelle Breithaupt Replacement

December 01, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET), a cloud networking solutions provider, Friday announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Ita Brennan. Chantelle Breithaupt has been appointed to the role, effective February 2024.

Breithaupt is a 25-year veteran in global financial roles and had served as the finance chief of Aspen Technology.

Additionally, the company said that Andy Bechtolsheim, an executive officer, is transitioning from the board to become the chief architect for Arista Networks.

Ken Duda, founder and CTO will join the board, while Hugh Holbrook, group vice president of software engineering will take on the role of chief development officer.

Currently, Arista shares are trading at $218.61, down 0.50% on the New York Stock Exchange.

