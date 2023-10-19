Arista Networks (ANET) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Arista Networks (ANET) ending at $191.48, denoting a -1.4% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.85% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the cloud networking company had gained 6.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Arista Networks in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 30, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.58, reflecting a 26.4% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.48 billion, up 25.68% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.17 per share and revenue of $5.75 billion, indicating changes of +34.72% and +31.29%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Currently, Arista Networks is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Arista Networks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.49. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.2 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that ANET currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Communication - Components stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ANET in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.