Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arista Networks (ANET) closed at $162.49, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud networking company had gained 17.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arista Networks as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.34, up 59.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.3 billion, up 48.66% from the year-ago period.

ANET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.79 per share and revenue of $5.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.42% and +24.78%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. Arista Networks is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arista Networks has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.05 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.52, so we one might conclude that Arista Networks is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ANET currently has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ANET's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

