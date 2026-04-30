Is Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Arista Networks (ANET) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arista Networks is one of 596 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ANET has moved about 28.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Arista Networks is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 72.6%.

Over the past three months, Advanced Energy Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arista Networks belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 170 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.2% so far this year, so ANET is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Advanced Energy Industries, however, belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #10. The industry has moved +31.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arista Networks and Advanced Energy Industries as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.