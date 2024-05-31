Is Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Arista Networks (ANET) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arista Networks is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ANET has returned 28.9% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 15.8%. This shows that Arista Networks is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD). The stock is up 23.7% year-to-date.

For CrowdStrike Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arista Networks belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.9% this year, meaning that ANET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CrowdStrike Holdings falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 138 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.8%.

Arista Networks and CrowdStrike Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

