Arista Networks (ANET) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $117.15, changing hands as low as $114.15 per share. Arista Networks Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ANET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ANET's low point in its 52 week range is $89.115 per share, with $143.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $114.27. The ANET DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

